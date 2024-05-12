Reviewing Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 0.35 $123.18 million N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.21 billion 0.41 $158.61 million $5.18 5.49

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 7.48% 13.97% 6.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smith Douglas Homes and Beazer Homes USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Beazer Homes USA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus target price of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 8.03%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

