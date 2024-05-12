Reviewing StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JOYY and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 3 0 0 2.00 StoneCo 0 3 7 0 2.70

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than StoneCo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 13.31% 5.13% 3.15% StoneCo 13.35% 11.23% 3.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares JOYY and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JOYY and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.27 billion 0.92 $301.82 million $4.97 6.77 StoneCo $2.41 billion 2.16 $318.89 million $1.01 16.44

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than JOYY. JOYY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats JOYY on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

