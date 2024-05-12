Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Announces $1.28 Annual Dividend

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Rexel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Rexel stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $30.40. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. Rexel has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $30.77.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

