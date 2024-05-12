Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $244,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,877 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $98.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

