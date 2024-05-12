Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

