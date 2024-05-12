Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.3 %

CLX opened at $143.35 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.78.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

