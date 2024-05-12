Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

