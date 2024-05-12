Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 7,122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

