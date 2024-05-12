Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 727.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after buying an additional 353,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,128,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.