Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $98.93 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

