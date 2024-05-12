Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Down 0.7 %
TGT opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Insider Activity at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
