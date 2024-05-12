Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Revvity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

