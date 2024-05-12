Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,395,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 775,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $523.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.04. The company has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.