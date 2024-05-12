Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
Rigetti Computing Stock Down 9.4 %
NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,456. The company has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.45. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,599 shares of company stock valued at $142,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
