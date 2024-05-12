RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
RSF stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
