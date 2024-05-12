RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
RFM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.43.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
