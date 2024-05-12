Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RMM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 37,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,605. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.