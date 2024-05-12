Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

RMM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,605. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

