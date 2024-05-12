RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RIV opened at $12.17 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

