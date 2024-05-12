Robert W. Baird Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $116.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.56.

NYSE EMR opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 440,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 234,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

