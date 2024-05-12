Robert W. Baird Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $270.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $228.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,849,000 after buying an additional 75,978 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

