Robert W. Baird Raises CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $52.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 240,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

