Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.30

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.30 and traded as low as C$57.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$57.01, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.36. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

