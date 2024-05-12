Rosenblatt Securities Increases Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $17.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 85.09% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

