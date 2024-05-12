Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.17% of Ross Stores worth $77,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11,176.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after acquiring an additional 552,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 74.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after acquiring an additional 547,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 909,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,869,000 after purchasing an additional 443,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $133.48 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

