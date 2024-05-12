Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 167 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.