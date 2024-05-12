Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $131.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

