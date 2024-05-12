Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 80 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $431.57 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.62 and its 200 day moving average is $421.67. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

