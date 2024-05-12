Rossmore Private Capital Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,830,000 after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $7,345,786. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $331.98 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $335.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

