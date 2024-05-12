Rossmore Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GAL opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.