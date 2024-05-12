Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 135 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

