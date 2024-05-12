Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 524,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 76,081 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

