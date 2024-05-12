Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,524.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 143,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $97.42 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

