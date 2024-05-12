Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $760.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.