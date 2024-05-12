Rossmore Private Capital Sells 917 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 120,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $82.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

