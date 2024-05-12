Roth Capital Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

