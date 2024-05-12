Roth Mkm Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $2.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEV. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.99.
Lion Electric Stock Down 6.3 %
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lion Electric by 9.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
