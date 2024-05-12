Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $121.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $96.26. 52,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,739. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. NV5 Global has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

