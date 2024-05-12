Royal Bank of Canada Raises Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $64.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Envestnet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENV opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.83.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

