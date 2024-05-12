Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE remained flat at $20.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,019,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,524,332. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

