Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,879,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

