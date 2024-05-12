Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.2% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 85,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.86. The stock had a trading volume of 757,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

