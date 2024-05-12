Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,980. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

