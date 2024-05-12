Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 51,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.96. The company has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.