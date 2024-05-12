Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,116. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

