Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on July 15th

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91.
In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
