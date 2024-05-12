Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on July 15th

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.