Sana Biotechnology’s (SANA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,552,000 after buying an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

