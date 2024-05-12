Sandon Capital Investments Limited (SNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Sandon Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a current ratio of 115.32.
About Sandon Capital Investments
