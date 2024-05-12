Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $13.66 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 33.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $313,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,650 over the last 90 days.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

