SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $93.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.